

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L) on Tuesday said its revenue in the third quarter increased 15% on a constant currency basis to 79.4 million pounds from 61.5 million pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, the company said its expectations for the full year are in line with current market expectations.



XP's Board has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 21.0 pence per share to be paid on 18 January 2023 to shareholders on the register as on 9 December 2022.



