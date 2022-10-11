

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday as concerns grew that aggressive monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession.



The dollar edged higher on safe-haven demand, as Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the central bank has no intentions of a dovish pivot in the near-term, and the actual policy path will be data dependent



Elsewhere, China vowed to stick to its zero-COVID policy as infections ticked up ahead of 20th Party Congress.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 52 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,788 after losing half a percent in the previous session.



Sanofi shares rose about 1 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the French drug maker have presented late-breaking positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) in children aged 1 to 11 years with active eosinophilic esophagitis.



