

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) announced Tuesday the introduction of Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial as part of its new business unit GM Energy.



The connected product and service offerings of GM Energy will now consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and the already existing Ultium Charge 360.



The available offerings through Ultium are designed to provide cohesive energy management for home, commercial and EV customers.



The solutions include bi-directional charging, vehicle-to-home or V2H and vehicle-to-grid or V2G applications, stationary storage, solar products, software applications, cloud management tools, microgrid solutions, hydrogen fuel cells and more.



As part of GM Energy, Ultium Charge 360 will continue to expand its existing portfolio of integrated public charging networks, integrated mobile apps, and additional product and service offerings over time.



GM Energy's services will also enable the sale of energy from EV and stationary storage batteries back to utilities during peak, high energy consumption periods. This would help unlock even more potential value for customers and increasing resiliency for the electrical grid.



GM noted that the central interface for GM Energy's solutions will be GM's Energy Services Cloud, which will house data and energy management tools, connecting customers seamlessly with residential, fleet and commercial energy assets.



Further, the company's agreement with SunPower to develop and offer customers a home energy system will consist of integrated EV and battery solutions, solar panels and home energy storage.



The home energy system will be available alongside the retail launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, expected to begin production in fall 2023.



