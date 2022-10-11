

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Toyota and Google Cloud announced Tuesday an expanded partnership that brings together Toyota and Lexus next-generation audio multimedia systems and Google Cloud's AI-based speech services. Toyota's next-generation system will no longer require an internet connection for natural-speech functions.



Customers can now experience the first results of the partnership in the latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems, including in 2023 models like the Toyota Corolla family, Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus NX, RX and all-electric RZ.



Vehicles equipped with Toyota's latest-generation Automotive Grade Linux-based Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems already leverage Google Cloud's Speech-to-Text service to accurately perform automatic speech recognition for in-vehicle queries.



Toyota's Voice Assistant, which leverages technology from Google Cloud, was co-developed by Toyota Motor North America Connected Technologies and Toyota Connected organizations since 2018. The partnership highlights the AI and machine learning innovation brought forth in the latest Toyota and Lexus infotainment systems.



