

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a maker of luxury goods, reported revenue of 56.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022, up 28% compared to the same period of 2021. Organic revenue growth was 20%. In the third quarter, organic revenue growth was 19%.



The company's Wines & Spirits segment reported revenue growth of 23% over the first nine months of 2022. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment reported revenue growth of 31% in the first nine months of 2022. The Perfumes & Cosmetics business reported revenue growth of 19% for the period. Watches & Jewelry business group's revenue growth was 23% in the first nine months of 2022.



LVMH said it is confident in the continuation of current growth and will maintain a policy of cost control and selective investment.



