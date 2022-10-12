

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for EYLEA Injection to treat Retinopathy of Prematurity in preterm infants. ROP is a cause of childhood blindness. The sBLA is supported by data from two randomized global phase 3 trials - FIREFLEYE and BUTTERFLEYE. The target action date for the FDA decision is February 11, 2023.



EYLEA was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of ROP in 2019. Bayer and Regeneron are collaborating on the global development of EYLEA.



