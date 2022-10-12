

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR), a residential solar technology and energy services provider, announced Wednesday a collaboration with auto major General Motors (GM) to develop a new home energy system.



The home energy system would enable GM electric vehicles to provide backup energy to a home when properly equipped.



GM also named SunPower as a preferred EV charger installation provider and its exclusive solar provider.



The home energy system and installation services are planned to be available alongside the retail launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, expected Fall 2023.



With bi-directional charging capabilities, the Silverado EV along with a home energy system would provide enough electricity to provide whole home backup during a grid outage.



The company noted that an EV customer with solar can charge their vehicle with energy generated from their rooftop system, which is cleaner and often less expensive than charging from the grid.



Under the partnership, SunPower's home energy expertise and installation capabilities will be combined with GM's EV and battery technology to help provide customers with more resilient, sustainable and cost-effective energy.



Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO, said, 'This is a vital next step toward making an all-electric lifestyle easy and even more beneficial. Through this collaboration, we are making it easy for EV drivers to power their vehicles with clean energy and providing new ways to offer energy resiliency and peace-of-mind.'



