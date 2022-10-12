

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Starbucks Coffee Co. (SBUX) announced Wednesday a strategic partnership to offer loyalty programs to their customers.



Under the deal, the members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards will be able to use more ways to earn rewards at both companies.



Delta is the first U.S. partner of Starbucks' Reward Together program, which was launched earlier this year. The program allows Starbucks Rewards members to link their accounts with some of the world's leading brands' loyalty programs.



Starting October 12, U.S. customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com.



Once the accounts are linked, members will earn one mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks. On days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they will earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores.



In addition, customers who link their accounts from October 12 to December 31, 2022 will earn 500 miles, and, once they make or have made a qualifying purchase, 150 Stars.



The offer is open to currently enrolled members as well as new members of the companies' loyalty programs. Customers can join Starbucks Rewards at starbucks.com/rewards and Delta SkyMiles at delta.com/join-skymiles.



Delta SkyMiles is also announcing the addition of Starbucks Stars as a new Choice Benefit for its most loyal-and coffee-loving-members. Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members will be able to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.



The companies also noted that Delta passengers on flights departing Seattle on October 12 will receive a 'Star Card' valid for 150 Stars that can be redeemed toward a handcrafted beverage at their next Starbucks visit.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELTA AIR LINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de