

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) has initiated a cost savings program focusing on Europe and particularly Germany to be implemented from 2023 to 2024. The company noted that more than half of the cost savings will be realized at the Ludwigshafen site. Operating, service and research & development divisions as well as the corporate center will be streamlined. Upon completion, the program is anticipated to produce annual cost savings of 500 million euros annually in non-production areas.



The company's decision was due to the background of significantly weaker earnings in Europe - especially in Germany, where earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were negative - and also due to the deteriorating framework conditions in the region.



The company noted that further measures to structurally adjust production Verbund in Europe in the medium and long term are currently being developed and are expected to be communicated in the first quarter of 2023.



