

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan spiked 9.7 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That far exceeded expectations for an increase of 8,8 percent and accelerated from the upwardly revised 9.4 percent increase in August (originally 9.0 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices advanced 0.7 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.2 percent and up from the upwardly revised 0.4 percent in the previous month (originally 0.2 percent).



Export prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.2 percent on month and 21.0 percent on year.



