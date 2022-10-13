

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IFF (IFF) announced the opening of its new Singapore Innovation Center, the first in its global network of research, creative and application centers to integrate the technologies, capabilities and expertise of all four business divisions: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. It marks the latest in the company's nearly US$30 million investment into Singapore.



The company noted that state-of-the-art Singapore Flexiblend plant-which had its grand opening on October 12-will increase supply robustness and provide customized biotechnology solutions catered to the grain processing and animal nutrition and health customers in the region.



