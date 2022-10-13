

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment and human resources services provider, on Thursday posted a rise in net fee for the first quarter, supported by improved margins and wage inflation.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Hays noted that the weakening of Sterling versus its main trading currencies of the Euro and Australian dollar is currently a tailwind to Group operating profit.



For the September quarter, the London-headquartered company posted a 19 percent increase in its net fee, compared with the same period a year ago.



Like-for-like net fee rose 15 percent for the period.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive of Hays, said: 'We have made a good start to our financial year.Volumes were sequentially stable overall in Perm and Temp, and fees benefited from improved margins and wage inflation. Our performance was broad-based as 11 countries produced quarterly fee records, including our largest country of Germany which continued to grow strongly.'



