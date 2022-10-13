

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 10% at $17.61 LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $8.35 Medifast, Inc. (MED) is up over 5% at $127.95 QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is up over 5% at $71.24 NatWest Group plc (NWG) is up over 5% at $4.96 Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 5% at $4.15 Compass, Inc. (COMP) is up over 5% at $2.86



In the Red



Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is down over 19% at $6.53 ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is down over 11% at $8.21 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is down over 11% at $3.41 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 8% at $2.01 T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is down over 7% at $2.60



