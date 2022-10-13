

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Technology consulting and services firm Mindtree Ltd. on Thursday reported that net profit for the second quarter grew 16.9 percent to $63.1 million from last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 20.6 percent to $422.1 million year-on-year.



Mindtree recorded 276 active clients as of September 30, 2022. The company added 3 new clients during the quarter.



