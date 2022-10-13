

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB), an industry company, said on Thursday that it has signed a five-year services contract with Akiem, a European rolling stock leasing firm, to provide maintenance of critical equipment for locomotive fleets in Europe.



No financial terms have been disclosed by the company.



The contract covers brake components, pantographs, and HVAC for the company's PRIMA and TRAXX fleets in France and Germany.



'The two parties will also work together to develop innovative services, including additive manufacturing, remote diagnostics, and more sustainable HVAC refrigerants, to optimize efficiency and environmental performance,' the company said in a statement.



