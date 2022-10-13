

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The increasing actions by Russia on Ukraine are a concern for investors. Kyiv was struck by drones.



Meanwhile, China is again hit by COVID-19 curbs.



The broadly negative cues from global markets are worrying investors.The data on U.S. consumer price inflation later in the day might get special attention



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 281.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 36.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 76.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mixed on Wednesday. The Dow ended the day with a loss of 28.34 points or 0.1 percent at 29,210.85. The S&P 500 finished at 3,577.03. The Nasdaq settled at 10,417.10, posting a loss of 9.09 points or 0.09%.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 219K in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.4 million barrels and the Gasoline inventories were down 4.7 million barrels.



30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury monthly Statement for September will be released at 2.00 pm ET. In August, the Treasury Balance was negative $219.6 billion.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.759 trillion.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 219K in the prior week.



Asian shares finished lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3 percent to 3,016.36. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 1.87 percent lower at 16,389.11.



Japanese stocks closed lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.60 percent to 26,237.42 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.77 percent to 1,854.61.



Australian markets ended marginally lower.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 58.27 points or 1.00 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 178.32 points or 1.46 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 39.36 points or 0.58 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 20.09 points or 0.20 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.85 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de