

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), an Anglo-Spanish airline holding company, said on Thursday that its trading during the third quarter was better than expected.



Consequently, for the quarter, the company expects its pre-exceptional operating profit to be in the region of 1.2 billion euros as against 485 million euros loss reported a year ago.



Looking ahead, the IAG said: 'Forward bookings remain at expected levels for the time of year, with no indication of weakness, and accordingly our fourth quarter expectations remain unchanged as of today.'



