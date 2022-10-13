

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said that its Supervisory Board voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday to appoint Marc Llistosella as the Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023.



Marc Llistosella was most recently active in investor and start-up founder roles, for example at Vaionic and Einride. He is a member of the advisory or supervisory boards at both companies, and the 55-year-old business graduate and economist will retain both of these positions going forward. Up until 2018, he was CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia. Before then, he led the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles subsidiary for multiple years as Chief Executive Officer.



