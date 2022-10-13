

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 22,000 e-bikes, which were distributed by Ancheer, has been recalled due to risk of fire, explosion and burns.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion batteries on the recalled e-bikes can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers. Ancheer said it has received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries.



The recall involves Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907. The model number can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual but cannot be found on the bike itself. A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes model AM001907 from other models. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels.



The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.



The recalled e-boles were sold online at aliexpress.com, ancheer.shop, amazon.com, ebay.com, newegg.com, overstock.com, rakuten.com, sears.com, walmart.com and wish.com from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de