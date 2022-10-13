

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newair has recalled about 11,750 Magic Chef air fryers due to risk of fire and burns.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The company, however, has not received any injuries related to the issue.



The recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.



The recalled product was sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.



