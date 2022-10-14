

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased in September as initially estimated, latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 5.6 percent in September from 5.9 percent in August. That was in line with flash data published on September 30.



The easing trend in inflation was mainly resulted from the slowdown in service costs and energy prices, the agency said.



Energy prices alone grew 17.9 percent annually in September, but slower than the 22.7 percent rise seen a month ago.



The fall in energy prices was especially due to the deceleration in prices of petroleum products, linked to the increase in fuel discounts.



Costs for services increased at a slower rate of 3.2 percent in September versus 3.9 percent in August.



EU harmonized inflation dropped to 6.2 percent in September from 6.6 percent in August. The latest figures confirmed the previous estimate.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, declined 0.5 percent in September, reversing a 0.5 percent rise seen a month ago, as estimated.



The consumer price index decreased 0.6 percent in September versus a 0.5 percent gain in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the rate of fall was 0.5 percent.



The central bank expects inflation to come in at 5.8 percent on average this year and in a range between 4.2 percent and 6.9 percent in 2023.



