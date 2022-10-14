

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year, but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.72 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.18, excluding merger and integration-related charges.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.33 billion from $5.89 billion last year.



(Amended: Includes adjusted earnings that surpassed the Street estimates)



US Bancorp earnings at a glance :



