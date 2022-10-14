

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $12.99 billion from $14.75 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.49 Bln. vs. $3.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.99 Bln vs. $14.75 Bln last year.



