

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.48 billion, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $4.64 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $18.51 billion from $17.45 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.48 Bln. vs. $4.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $18.51 Bln vs. $17.45 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CITIGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de