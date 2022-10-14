

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in September after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in August.



Economists had expected retail sales to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a pullback in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. Ex-auto sales were expected to dip by 0.1 percent.



