

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), a supplier of scientific instrumentation, said on Friday that it has priced the offering of 109.5 billion yen-denominated senior notes bearing semi-annual interest.



Thermo Fisher intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.



The offering is scheduled to be closed on or about October 20.



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THERMO FISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de