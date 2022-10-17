

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) have signed a MoU with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. RBC Investor Services is a provider of asset services.



The companies noted that the proposed deal excludes RBC Investor Services' Canadian operations. It will have a de minimus impact to RBC's common equity Tier 1 ratio and earning per share.



