

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX), a radiopharmaceutical firm, on Monday announced a five-year collaborative development and reseller deal with GE Healthcare (GE), an arm of GE, to supply its investigational positron emission tomography or PET imaging radiotracers, TLX250-CDx or 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab, and 18F-3-fluoro-2-hydroxypropionate, for use in third party clinical research and development.



These tracers offer the capability to provide key information about the metabolic condition of tumors, which could help to inform and improve therapy selection.



According to the deal, GE Healthcare will be responsible for the directed marketing and sales of Telix's imaging agents to pharmaceutical firms, with the close support of Telix, whilst Telix will be responsible for manufacturing and ongoing development of each product.



Telix and GE Healthcare will explore validation of [18F]-FLac for use in GE Healthcare's FASTlab, an automated PET radiochemistry synthesiser, widely used for onsite production of FDG6 and other PET tracers.



Jonathan Barlow, SVP Global Business Development & Alliance Management, Telix, said: 'This partnership will see our investigational imaging agents used more widely in third-party clinical trials. Excitingly, it will also help to expedite the development of [18F]-FLac, while expanding the utility of our TLX250-CDx imaging candidate.'



