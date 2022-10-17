

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) has reached a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General related to its Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities business with transactions dating back to before 2008. The company will make a one-time payment of $495 million to fully resolve claims tied to more than $10 billion of RMBS at issue, for which the NJAG had alleged over $3 billion in damages.



Credit Suisse said the agreement resolves the only remaining RMBS matter involving claims by a regulator and the largest of its remaining exposures on its legacy RMBS docket.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de