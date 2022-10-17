Scientists from the Central European University in Hungary have estimated the global technical potential of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy production by using a high-resolution geospatial model.Researchers from the Central European University in Hungary have estimated the global potential of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy production on rooftops between 2022 and 2060. Their model predicts that PVT systems have the technical potential to produce curently around 47.6 PWh, with the contribution on the PV side being around 29.5 PWh (62%), and that of thermal production 18.1 PWh (38%). The study ...

