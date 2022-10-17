

(Morgan Stanley kept rpt kept Standard Chartered on 'Equal-Weight', and raised the price target to 797 Pence.)



FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.10.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS ROYAL MAIL TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' (OW) - PRICE TARGET 250 (320) PENCE - BARCLAYS CUTS ST JAMES'S PLACE TARGET TO 1673 (1800) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS SABRE INSURANCE PRICE TARGET TO 119 (123) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS UNITED UTILITIES TARGET TO 980 (1170) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES SPECTRIS WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - TARGET 3650 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS WPP PRICE TARGET TO 1100 (1370) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS INTERTEK PRICE TARGET TO 4200 (4700) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS INTERN. DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES TARGET TO 190 (270) P - 'NEUTRAL' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS LLOYDS TO 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' (OW) - PRICE TARGET 58 (63) PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES STANDARD CHARTERED PRICE TARGET TO 797 (645) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RBC CUTS MARKS & SPENCER PRICE TARGET TO 105 (110) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC CUTS PETS AT HOME PRICE TARGET TO 255 (290) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - RBC CUTS SUPERDRY PRICE TARGET TO 155 (280) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - STIFEL CUTS ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 75 (90) PENCE - 'HOLD' - STIFEL CUTS SENIOR PLC TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 130 (200) PENCE - UBS CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 3550 (3900) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de