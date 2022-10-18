

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said that its Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role. Her last day with the company will be December 2, 2022.



Michael Maher, Nordstrom's senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure. Nordstrom has commenced an internal and external search process to identify a permanent CFO.



Maher joined Nordstrom in 2009 as controller and has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience.Prior to his appointment as Nordstrom's chief accounting officer in 2020, Maher served as senior vice president, finance from 2017 to 2020. From 2011 to 2017, he held various finance leadership roles for the Nordstrom business.



The company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2022 financial outlook that was previously provided in August 2022. The company still expects annual revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent, earnings of $2.45 to $2.75 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.30 to $2.60 per share.



