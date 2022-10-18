

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its preliminary group sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 16.2 percent to 668.7 million euros from 575.3 million euros last year.



The preliminary nine months 2022 operating result (EBIT) increased 27.0 percent year-over-year to 94.0 million euros.



The order intake for the first nine months 2022 was 866.5 million euros, representing an increase of 25.4 percent from the previous year. The increase was related to the strong demand in both market segments.



The company updated its guidance for the consolidated full year 2022 sales to 860 million euros to 880 million euros, which represents a sales growth of about 11 to 14 percent compared to consolidated full year 2021. It was previously expected that sales growth of 5 percent or more.



The EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged from previous expectations at around 14 percent for the full year 2022.



Pfeiffer Vacuum will announce detailed results for the first nine months of 2022 on November 3, 2022.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de