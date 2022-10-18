

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services or AWS, an Amazon.com Inc. company (AMZN), plans to open an infrastructure Region in Thailand.



The company noted that the upcoming AWS Region in Thailand will enable developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, to run their applications and serve end users from AWS data centers located in Thailand.



In addition, as part of its commitment to the region, AWS plans an estimated investment of more than $5 billion in Thailand over 15 years.



The new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will consist of three Availability Zones, adding to the existing 87 Availability Zones across 27 geographic regions. Globally, AWS has now announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones across eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.



Amazon is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and reaching net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement, as part of The Climate Pledge.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de