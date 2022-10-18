

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded 19 new grants and two new contracts totaling more than $38 million in funding mainly to develop medical products to treat rare diseases.



The funding over the next four years will support clinical trials, natural history studies and regulatory science tools related to rare diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS.



The grants and contracts were funded by the FDA's Orphan Products Grants Program mainly to support the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Act or ACT for ALS. The FDA Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Grant Program was established recently to promote medical product development for rare neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS.



The agency had received 33 clinical trial grant applications. More than $25 million was awarded to 11 clinical trials that support product development for rare disease treatments, mainly rare cancers targeting brain and peripheral nerves.



Further, the FDA funded more than $11 million for eight new grants for natural history studies from the 43 grant applications it received.



The agency also funded two contracts related to rare neurodegenerative diseases.



Under the ACT for ALS, FDA is required to award grants and contracts to public and private entities to cover costs of research on, and development of interventions intended to prevent, diagnose, mitigate, treat, or cure ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases in adults and children.



Since the beginning of the Orphan Products Grants Program in 1983, it has facilitated the approval of more than 80 rare disease products.



