

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $5.85 billion from $5.60 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.85 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.



