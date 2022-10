LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment management firm Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK) Wednesday said its assets under management (AUM) as on September 30 was $138.4 billion.



The company had an AUM of $142.3 billion as on June 30. The company's Funds under management (FUM) was $139.5 billion as on September 30 last year.



