

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $620.55 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $475.96 million, or $3.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $620.55 Mln. vs. $475.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.53 vs. $3.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.04



