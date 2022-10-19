

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM):



Earnings: -$3.20 billion in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.54 in Q3 vs. $1.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.



Revenue: $14.11 billion in Q3 vs. $13.25 billion in the same period last year.



