Earnings: $2.5 million in Q3 vs. -$2.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9.6 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.79 per share Revenue: $749 million in Q3 vs. $751 million in the same period last year.



