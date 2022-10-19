

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.38 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $388.21 million, or $5.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $212.46 million from $205.20 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $7.38 Mln. vs. $388.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $5.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $212.46 Mln vs. $205.20 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SL GREEN REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de