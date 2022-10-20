

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), on Thursday, reported Q3 net inflows of £2.19 billion, compared to £2.59 billion last year.



Gross inflows decreased to £4.05 billion from £4.32 billion reported in the same period of last year.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In a challenging external environment, I am pleased to report another strong quarter for St. James's Place... Retention has remained very strong, supporting net inflows of £2.19 billion and contributing to funds under management closing the period at £143.14 billion.'



