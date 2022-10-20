

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) said the Group delivered a good operational performance in the third quarter. The Group recorded a 15% increase in customer lending year on year. Customer numbers grew by 2% to 1.75 million. Closing customer receivables was 851 million pounds, an increase of 15% year on year at constant exchange rates.



Given the macro-economic outlook, the Group is taking a prudent approach to lending criteria and has tightened credit settings for consumers with higher credit risk profiles.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de