

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $2.83 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $40 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.83 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALASKA AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de