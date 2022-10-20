

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.69 billion, or $6.50 per share. This compares with $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $10.50 billion from $10.31 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.69 Bln. vs. $2.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.50 vs. $7.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.73 -Revenue (Q3): $10.50 Bln vs. $10.31 Bln last year.



