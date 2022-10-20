

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) Thursday announced partnership with Zedira and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH to develop ZED1227/TAK-227, a Phase 2b investigational therapy to treat of celiac disease.



TAK-227 is designed to prevent the immune response to gluten in celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to inflammation and damage to the small intestine.



As per the deal, Takeda gets an exclusive license to develop and commercialize TAK-227 in the US, and other countries outside of Europe, Canada, Australia and China. Zedira and Falk Pharma will receive an upfront payment with milestone payments on achieving certain development, regulatory and commercial targets, as well as royalties on net sales.



In addition to TAK-227, Takeda is developing two other investigational celiac disease therapies that recently entered Phase 2 clinical trials, the company said.



