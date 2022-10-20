

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $404 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $5.00 billion from $6.08 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



