

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned after spending tumultuous 45 days in the office.



Truss, 47, becomes the shortest serving PM in the country's history.



In a statement outside Downing Street Thursday, Truss said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected as Conservative leader.



Truss said she had notified King Charles about her resignation.



The Conservative leadership election to find her successor will be completed within the next week, she added.



Liz Truss was Conservative party's fourth leader in six years and the third female prime minister in British history after Margaret Thatcher and Teresa May.



Truss' tenure at No. 10 Downing Street was catastrophic from the beginning as her flagship economic agenda sent markets into panic and led to a fall in the value of the pound.



Truss had fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng last week following his controversial economic plans caused market turmoil.



Home Secretary Suella Braverman dramatically resigned Wednesday with a blistering attack on Truss's leadership.



The Prime Minister came under pressure with calls for her to go kept growing in the House of Commons since then.



Truss became Britain's 58th Prime Minister on September 6 replacing Boris Johnson who resigned in July after a mass resignation of Cabinet ministers from his scandal-plagued government.



She took over Britain's top executive post at a time the country was going through a difficult economic situation. Inflation is in double-digits while food and energy prices are soaring by thousands of pounds.



