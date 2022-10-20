

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank again lowered its key interest rate massively at its October meeting, despite elevated inflation, a weakening lira, and recession risks, and signaled similar moves in the next meeting and an end to the rate cut cycle.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the TCMB, led by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, lowered the policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction rate, from 12 percent to 10.5 percent. Economists had expected the rate to be cut to 11.0 percent.



The Committee evaluated taking a similar step in the following meeting and ending the rate cut cycle, the bank added.



The central bank said it will 'continue to use decisively all available instruments until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability'.



Headline inflation hit a 24-year high in September.



The recent rise in inflation is driven by a combination of lagged and indirect effects of rising energy costs resulting from geopolitical events, as well as strong negative supply shocks caused by a rise in global energy, food, and agricultural commodity prices, the bank observed.



The MPC expects the disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken and decisively implemented for strengthening sustainable price and financial stability along with the resolution of the on-going regional conflict, the bank said.



