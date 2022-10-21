

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its sales for the third quarter rose 19.7% to 9.58 billion euros from the prior year. On a like-for-like basis, L'Oréal group sales growth for the quarter were 9.1%.



Professional products revenues gained 15.7% to 1.09 billion euros, while consumer products revenues increased 19.1% to 3.55 billion euros. L'Oréal Luxe revenues rose 15.8% to 3.61 billion euros, while active cosmetics revenues jumped 38.8% to 1.32 billion euros.



Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said, 'Despite the current uncertainties, we remain confident in the outlook for the global beauty market...... and confident in our ability to outperform the market and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits in 2022.'



